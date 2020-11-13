Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

AINV stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.97%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

