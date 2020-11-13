Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Anthem by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $329.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.70. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $337.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.