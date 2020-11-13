Analyzing Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trutankless and iRobot’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trutankless $1.91 million 9.32 -$4.89 million N/A N/A iRobot $1.21 billion 1.75 $85.30 million $2.97 25.46

iRobot has higher revenue and earnings than Trutankless.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trutankless and iRobot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trutankless 0 0 0 0 N/A iRobot 1 6 3 0 2.20

iRobot has a consensus price target of $81.14, suggesting a potential upside of 7.32%. Given iRobot’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iRobot is more favorable than Trutankless.

Profitability

This table compares Trutankless and iRobot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trutankless -498.34% N/A -694.57% iRobot 11.72% 13.69% 9.90%

Volatility and Risk

Trutankless has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRobot has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of iRobot shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of iRobot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iRobot beats Trutankless on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trutankless Company Profile

Trutankless, Inc., through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc., researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere. It sells its products to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers. Trutankless, Inc. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers. iRobot Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

