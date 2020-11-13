Analyzing Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) and Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC)

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) and Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health -136.46% N/A -199.60% Canopy Growth -439.18% -21.30% -15.22%

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glucose Health and Canopy Growth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $290,000.00 83.40 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A Canopy Growth $297.34 million 29.79 -$993.37 million $1.32 18.04

Glucose Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Glucose Health and Canopy Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 3 12 3 1 2.11

Canopy Growth has a consensus price target of $28.20, indicating a potential upside of 18.44%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Glucose Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Glucose Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels. Glucose Health, Inc. sells its product through national and regional pharmacy retailers, as well as through its Website, glucosehealth.com. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names. It also offers its products through Tweed Main Street, a single online platform that enables registered patients to purchase medicinal cannabis from various producers across various brands. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada to investigate the efficacy of cannabinoids for the treatment of post-concussion neurological diseases in former NHL players; and partnership with Parent Action on Drugs. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

