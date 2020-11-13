Analyzing Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Stratasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A Stratasys -10.46% -1.97% -1.65%

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Stratasys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stratasys $636.08 million 1.21 -$10.85 million $0.21 67.38

Corsair Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stratasys.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Corsair Gaming and Stratasys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 0 0 8 0 3.00 Stratasys 0 3 3 0 2.50

Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.17%. Stratasys has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.34%. Given Stratasys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stratasys is more favorable than Corsair Gaming.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of Stratasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Stratasys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats Stratasys on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. The company offers entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping, and production systems for direct digital manufacturing. It also provides 3D printing consumable materials, including FDM cartridge-based materials, PolyJet cartridge-based materials, non-color digital materials, and color variations. In addition, the company offers GrabCAD Print software that provides job programming, scheduling, monitoring, and analytics across various 3D printing technologies; and GrabCAD Workbench, a cloud-based project data management solution. Further, it operates Thingiverse, an online community for sharing downloadable digital 3D designs; and GrabCAD Community for mechanical engineers, designers, manufacturers, and students to best practices through tutorials, discussion forums, and design/print challenges. Additionally, the company offers customer support, basic warranty, and extended support programs, as well as strategy, operations, and engineering consultancy services; leases or rents 3D printers and 3D production systems; produces prototypes and end-use parts for customers from a customer-provided CAD file; and offers plastic and metal parts for rapid prototyping and production processes, as well as related professional services, carbon-fiber based printers, and elastomeric materials. Its products and services are primarily used in the automotive, aerospace, medical, dental, education, and consumer goods markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. Stratasys Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

