Analyzing China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (OTCMKTS:CLAD) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (OTCMKTS:CLAD) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Alico alerts:

45.5% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Alico shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alico and China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico 25.80% -0.86% -0.39% China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Alico has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development has a beta of 288.89, indicating that its share price is 28,789% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alico and China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 0 0 N/A China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alico and China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $122.25 million 1.89 $37.83 million N/A N/A China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development $500,000.00 148.50 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development.

Summary

Alico beats China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Water Resources and Other Operations segment is involved in the own and manage of land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. Alico, Inc. owns approximately 111,000 acres of land located in 8 counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development Company Profile

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows, produces, markets, and sells agriculture products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers fresh mushrooms, such as oyster, king oyster, shiitake, king trumpet, and button mushrooms; dried mushrooms, including eryngii, white, jade, and white king oyster mushrooms, as well as ganoderma mushrooms; and mushroom seeds. It sells its fresh and dried mushrooms to stores that sell directly to individual customers; and mushroom seeds to farmers in the form of stick shaped containers filled with fertilizers, as well as bottles of mushroom seeds. The company was formerly known as Hazlo! Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc. in October 2011. China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.