Analysts Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Price Target at $137.24

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.39.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $109.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.54. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

