Analysts Set HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) Price Target at $43.38

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

HDS opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. HD Supply has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $9,104,148.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in HD Supply by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

