Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Price Target at GBX 660.23

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 660.23 ($8.63).

BDEV has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 669 ($8.74) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 611.80 ($7.99) on Tuesday. Barratt Developments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 516.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 514.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

