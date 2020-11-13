Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shift Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SFT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SFT opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

