Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gaia, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gaia in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Colliers Secur. analyst S. Frankel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Gaia’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.38. Gaia had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gaia by 522.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gaia by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gaia by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

