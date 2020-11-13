Analysts Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. SJW Group posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 289.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 82.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $65.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.91%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

