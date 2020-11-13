AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $130.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AME. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $115.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $118.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,480,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,401 shares of company stock valued at $4,867,618. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,929,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AMETEK by 2,454.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after buying an additional 1,305,308 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in AMETEK by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after buying an additional 1,060,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in AMETEK by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 753,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,325,000 after buying an additional 591,943 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in AMETEK by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 625,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,924,000 after buying an additional 464,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

