Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 40,786 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

COLD stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.54, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

