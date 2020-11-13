American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Holdings Lifted by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACC. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at $178,753,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,654,766.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,323,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 117.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,073 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at $30,309,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at $24,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $40.45 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

