Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Amcor by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 572.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 93,115 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.