AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMCX. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

