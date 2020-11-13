Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) (CVE:APN) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) (CVE:APN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.20. Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 16,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of $6.86 million and a P/E ratio of -16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) Company Profile (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Canada and internationally. It owns interests in the Farellon and Maria Luisa copper and gold projects located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company was formerly known as Altiplano Minerals Ltd.

