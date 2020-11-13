Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.00 ($58.82).

Shares of ALO stock opened at €42.06 ($49.48) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.06. Alstom SA has a one year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

