Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,867,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,175,000 after buying an additional 325,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,377,000 after buying an additional 1,176,040 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,503,000 after buying an additional 1,297,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 465,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $1,436,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,039,395.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.28.

WSM opened at $92.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

