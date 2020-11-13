Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,457 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,868,000 after buying an additional 11,613,288 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $41,248,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,363,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after buying an additional 984,950 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $6,938,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after buying an additional 511,325 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

PACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $1,718,257.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,165.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

