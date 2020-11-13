Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iRobot worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 57.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 89.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $98.55.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

In other news, Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $48,457.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,641.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $199,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,689. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.