Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 875,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Svb Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

ALXN opened at $125.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

