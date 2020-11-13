Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,712 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Aprea Therapeutics worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 1,225.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,907,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,073,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.93 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

