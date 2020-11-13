Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,002 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $71,605.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,723.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $305,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,414.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,465 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

