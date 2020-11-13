Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,323 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 437 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 186,498 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $218.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.67 and a 200-day moving average of $266.96. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

