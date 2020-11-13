Alps Advisors Inc. Has $841,000 Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 100.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $122,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,422 shares of company stock worth $1,744,438 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

