Alps Advisors Inc. Has $801,000 Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,469 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,833,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 413,783 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Alliant Energy by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 344,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 276,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,468,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $56.13 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

