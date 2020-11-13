Alps Advisors Inc. Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,837 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2,395.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,183,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,059 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,958,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,863,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,704 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,916,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $29.33 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

