Alps Advisors Inc. Has $767,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $23,473,398. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $340.78 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $362.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

