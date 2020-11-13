Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Equinix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.68.

Shares of EQIX opened at $760.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 149.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $779.49 and its 200-day moving average is $737.10. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at $126,691,906.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total transaction of $64,488.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at $24,182,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,355 shares of company stock worth $11,321,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

