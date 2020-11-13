Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7,840.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309,300 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

FTV stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $348,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,282,992 shares of company stock worth $371,786,520. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

