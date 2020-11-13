Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Stratasys worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSYS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 6.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,518,000 after acquiring an additional 780,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at about $7,874,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $3,925,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,049,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

SSYS opened at $14.15 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

