Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alector were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alector during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Alector by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 55,190 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Alector during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

ALEC stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.59. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative net margin of 775.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALEC shares. TheStreet lowered Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

