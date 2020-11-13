Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 568.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in XBiotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

In other XBiotech news, insider Sushma Shivaswamy sold 20,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $413,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Queena Han sold 51,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $1,018,675.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,869. Insiders own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

XBIT opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. XBiotech Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $564.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

