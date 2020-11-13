Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRNX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 151.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $423.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRNX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

