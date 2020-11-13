Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,706 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $659.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $692.73.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.58.
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
