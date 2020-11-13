Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,706 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $659.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $692.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.58.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

