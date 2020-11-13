Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 64,502 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 437.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,502 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.