Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 45,588 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,588 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of IVERIC bio worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.30 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $564.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

