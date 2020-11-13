Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,639,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,393 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 476.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,606,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,052 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 77.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,840,000 after purchasing an additional 465,043 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 219.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 639,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,899,000 after purchasing an additional 439,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 209.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 587,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,433,000 after purchasing an additional 397,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 50,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $4,425,307.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,007 shares of company stock worth $23,419,930. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

