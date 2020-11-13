Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,988 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 353.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 148.0% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 315.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 130.8% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 77.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $329.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $337.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

