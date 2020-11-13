Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,394 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,712,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.87.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $1,064,667.50. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total transaction of $1,105,800.96. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EPAM opened at $332.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $356.98.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

