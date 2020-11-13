Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,307 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Molecular Templates worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,477,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,951,000 after purchasing an additional 566,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 55.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 539,289 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 63.1% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,345,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 520,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 22.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 42.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,855,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,990,745.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $6,525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $504.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.53. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.48% and a negative return on equity of 113.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.