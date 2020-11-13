Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $475,176,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 64.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,742.82 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,178.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,566.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,493.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

