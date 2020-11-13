Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.90 million, a PE ratio of 330.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $25,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,470 in the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

