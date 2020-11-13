Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 104.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,060,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,931 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.70.

ALNY stock opened at $132.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.59. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $167.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The firm had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

