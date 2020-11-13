Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) (CVE:ANZ) Shares Down 10.7%

Shares of Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) (CVE:ANZ) traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 7,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 296,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13.

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:ANZ)

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the properties located in Nevada, the United States; Yukon and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru. The company was formerly known as Tarsis Resources Ltd.

