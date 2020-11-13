Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 102.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day moving average is $84.51. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $120.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALB. Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

