Air Products and Chemicals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,028 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 960% compared to the typical volume of 946 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.3% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 189,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 333.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $1,312,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.06.

Shares of APD opened at $265.31 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.07 and its 200-day moving average is $271.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

