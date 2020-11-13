Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Price Down 9.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $277.16 and last traded at $280.84. Approximately 4,731,839 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 1,188,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.97.

The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.40.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

